Passengers might learn how to upgrade to first class from flight attendants.

Summer vacations are in full gear, and UK jetsetters are frantically trying to get away for a luxurious getaway.

Trying to arrange a vacation this year has been more stressful than ever, according to the government’s new travel traffic light system, which requires travellers to observe more laws.

While it would be a relief merely to get on a plane this year for UK holidaymakers, it will be even more pleasurable if you were able to score a free upgrade to first class so you can travel in style.

The one item on a vacationer’s boarding permit they don’t want to see

While there is no foolproof technique to earn a free first-class upgrade, a group of flight attendants revealed to WhoWhatWear some top ideas on how the attire you wear can help you secure that upgrade.

Although passengers may be tempted to dress comfortably for their flight, the cabin staff advises that dressing properly can boost your chances of being upgraded to first class.

“It’s all about looking the part for an upgrade,” a steward explained.

“Thoughtful but understated. You should have the appearance of someone who travels frequently. But don’t overdo it with designer wear. It helps; someone who is due for an upgrade could be turned down if they aren’t dressed appropriately.”

Because the cabin crew has a dress code to follow, making an effort with your attire can help you receive an upgrade, according to a member of the cabin crew.

“We have a strict clothing code to observe when we fly,” an attendant explained.

“I never wear jeans or trainers, so I always wear tight black trousers with a blazer or a dress,” she says. Chinos or trousers with a shirt are worn by men.”

However, once you’ve obtained your upgrade, the stewards say it’s completely fine to change into more comfortable clothing for your travel.

“I always bring trackies for long-haul flights, and we can change on board,” a flight attendant added.