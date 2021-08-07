Passengers have been advised that new passports will take ten weeks to arrive.

Holidaymakers will have to wait ten weeks for passports as abroad travel is once again possible.

Waiting times for the travel document were three weeks before the epidemic, but the pressures of Covid and the rise in applications have more than tripled the time.

Due to COvid-19 travel limitations, the number of persons seeking for a passport fell by three million in 2020, but with many of those restrictions abolished, the number of applications has skyrocketed again.

In April, the home office sent warnings and even sent messages to those whose passports were about to expire.

“Reminder: Getting a new passport can take up to ten weeks,” the SMS stated. Don’t wait until it’s too late; renew now.”

“It is critical that people who may need to apply for a new passport do so now,” said Abi Tierney, Director General of Her Majesty’s Passport Office.

“If you haven’t renewed your passport in a while or are applying for the first time, apply now so you can get it in time.

“Our devoted staff works around the clock to handle passport applications as promptly as feasible.

“This new guidance will assist us in continuing to meet our customers’ travel plans during periods of extremely high passport demand.”

You can apply for a passport renewal online at gov.uk/renew-adult-passport. This will set you back £75.50.

You can receive a paper application form at a Post Office that offers the Passport Check and Send service or by calling the passport advice line at 0300 222 0000 to renew or apply for a passport by mail. A paper application will set you back £85.

You may be able to have your application expedited if you are traveling for urgent reasons, such as important job or compassionate reasons.