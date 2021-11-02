Passengers believe the Arriva bus driver deserves a raise for his “wonderful” conduct.

Passengers riding Arriva buses have notified the management that one particular driver should be given a raise.

Tracy Martindale, an Arriva North West driver, has received a lot of appreciation after keeping her passengers happy over the weekend.

Tracy, 54, has worked for the company for nearly 17 years and has been commemorating October 31 in style for the past five.

Tracy, who lives with her mother in Upton, decorates her bus with hanging bats, ghosts, skeletons, and other Halloween decorations just to make her passengers smile.

Tracy told The Washington Newsday that she has been spookifying her bus for the past five years: “The bus took approximately an hour and a half to decorate, and the rest was done throughout the day.

“I do it every year, but because to Covid, I wasn’t able to do it last year, so I was determined to get the first year back. I was humming and bouncing all over the place.

“It’s a hit with both the kids and the adults. It’s unique in that you don’t see many decorated buses.

“I’m currently working on a Christmas one. I’m Mrs. Claus, and we haven’t finalized the plans yet, but I might be accompanied by Santa. It should be enjoyable.” Tracy began her career as a bus driver in 2005 and has since driven buses through routes in Birkenhead and into Liverpool city center.

Many people reacted after Arriva North West released photos of Tracy’s Halloween bus, saying Tracy was their favorite driver.

Chloe Lynam made the following comment: “She is by far Arriva’s best driver. Always cheerful and talkative!” “Well done Tracy Martindale – fantastic as always,” Suzanne Taylor said.

“It was a delight being driven by Tracey; she made the ride so much fun,” John Ryan Johnson said.

“Well done Tracey, always got a smile on her face and chatting on her bus, see her on my way to work x,” Christine Pringle wrote.

Tracy, according to another user, deserved a raise for her efforts.

“Oh god I love,” Tracy answered when asked if she liked her job as a bus driver.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”