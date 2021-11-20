Passengers at Atlanta’s airport are in a frenzy after hearing gunshots.

On Saturday, people were alarmed by a suspected unintentional gunshot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s security screening section.

As a result, all leaving flights were momentarily delayed.

Following the event, the airport took to Twitter to confirm that no active shooter was present and that no passengers were in any risk.

“There isn’t a shooter on the loose.” At the airport, there was an unintentional discharge. Passengers and employees are not in danger. More information will be released on this channel as the inquiry continues.” “I believed they were late for a flight, and then more and more people started running,” stated a passenger going from Atlanta to Anchorage, Alaska “CNN was informed by her. “There was some yelling, and then someone came to a halt and screamed, ‘There’s a gunman, get out of here.'” The event happened just as airlines were gearing up for their busiest periods since the pandemic began.

“We expect travel to be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season, and we are staffed and ready for the holiday travelers,” says the statement “David Pekoske, TSA administrator, stated.