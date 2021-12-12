Passenger Says ‘High Suspicion of Foul Play’ After Woman Falls Overboard on Carnival Cruise.

Crews from the Coast Guard are looking for a woman who fell overboard from a Carnival cruise liner, with one paramedic on board speculating on “strong suspicion of foul play.”

On Saturday morning, a woman fell from the Carnival Miracle cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Passengers had enjoyed their trip, which began on Thursday at Long Beach Cruise Terminal and was part of a three-day trek to Ensenada.

Passengers were awoken at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday after a woman was reported to have fallen overboard.

According to the network, the woman is believed to have fallen from her stateroom’s fifth-floor balcony, and passengers are suspicious that foul play may have been involved.

Onboard the vessel, Daniel Miranda, a Northern California firefighter paramedic, told CBS Los Angeles: “Someone has died, and I’m not sure if it was by accident or by foul play – there’s a strong suspicion of foul play.

“A lot of people are worried because that’s someone’s life on the line, and there’s a good chance they won’t be found alive.”

Miranda told reporters that on Saturday morning, he aided crews in their search for the woman.

He continued, ” “They made every attempt to send workers out on the small boats and rescue in order to begin a search.

“They had staff stationed all over the deck, looking all the way around the ship to check if anyone was in the water. They tried to flash lights out in the sea, but it’s really dark out there.” As of Sunday morning, the woman’s identity had not been revealed.

A rescue team searched the waters near the vessel in an attempt to find the woman, according to video footage seen by The Washington Newsday and shared on Facebook by a person claiming to be a passenger on board.

Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement to CBS on Saturday morning: “This morning, we informed Carnival Miracle guests of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from her cabin balcony…

Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and her family, and our care team is there to assist them.”

The US Coast Guard and Carnival Cruise have been contacted by Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.