Passenger Jet Makes Emergency Return to Heathrow After Technical Fault

A Lufthansa flight was forced to return to Heathrow Airport this morning after a mid-air emergency shortly after take-off. The Airbus A320neo, bound for Munich, had only just climbed to 14,000 feet before the crew issued a distress signal, turning the flight around and heading back to the London airport.

Technical Issues and Emergency Response

The flight, which had taken off at 11:30 a.m., was operating normally until an emergency alert was triggered. The flight crew transmitted the international distress code, Squawk 7700, indicating a general emergency. Lufthansa later confirmed that the return to Heathrow was due to “technical issues,” though the specific fault has yet to be confirmed.

According to reports from the Aviation Herald, the issue could have been related to a fire in one of the plane’s engines. The aircraft was cleared to land after the runway was vacated and stopped on a parallel taxiway for an inspection by emergency services. It was then escorted by emergency teams as it taxied to the apron, where passengers were safely disembarked.

Witnesses on board reported that the crew indicated the left-hand engine had to be shut down due to a fire warning. AirLive sources also stated that the engine was turned off during the climb after a fire alert was triggered. Passengers were later rebooked on the next available flight to Munich.

This incident follows a similar event last week when an Air India flight, AI117, issued the same distress code as it approached Birmingham. That flight, traveling from India, was diverted to London and landed safely at Heathrow.