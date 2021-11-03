Parts of Merseyside might be flooded in ten years, according to this map.

The COP26 climate meeting, dubbed the “final chance” for mankind to prevent extinction, has brought together world leaders.

The conference is taking place in Glasgow and will go through November 12th.

Over the last few years, the effects of global warming have been seen, with extreme weather events such as flooding and forest fires becoming more common.

‘It is not too late to save the world,’ say Liverpool City Region children.

The melting of ice caps and subsequent rise in sea levels is one of the principal effects of global warming, and this poses a threat to UK coastlines.

Merseyside has a lot of coastline and is close to a lot of bodies of water as an area.

A map created by Coastal Central shows the areas of our region that will be in risk in the next ten years.

According to alarming forecasts, climate change could fundamentally reshape Liverpool’s famed docklands, with the northern docks being particularly heavily damaged. Vauxhall to Waterloo via Bootle, Seaforth, and Waterloo.

The proposed site of Everton’s new stadium, as well as Nelson and Bramley Moore docks, would be in jeopardy.

The world-famous Pier Head and Albert Dock districts of the city are also under risk from increasing sea levels, as seen on this map.

With a constantly warming climate, the face of Wirral’s north coast will alter, with West Kirby, Hoylake, Meols, and Leasowe all potentially being devoured by the tides.

According to forecasts, both Hoylake and Royal Liverpool golf courses might be submerged.

Rising sea levels, however, will have disastrous consequences for places inland, such as Moreton, Bidston, and Birkenhead.

If sea levels continue to rise, Sefton will be one of Merseyside’s worst-affected areas. Coastal beauty spots from Crosby to Formby and Southport would look nothing like they do now.

Additionally, regions further inland, such as Maghull, Halsall, and Banks, will be affected.