Partner of Emmerdale Charity actress, new job, and secret pregnancy

Emma Atkins has played Charity Dingle on Emmerdale for years, but her personal life is nothing like her character’s.

When Emma was in her final year of her performing arts degree at Salford University, she was cast in the part of Charity.

Emma, who worked as a designer for three years before deciding to pursue her acting goals, described being cast as a sex worker in a legendary soap as “pretty weird,” according to Mirror Online.

“I immediately thought: ‘How can I play a Dingle?’” Emma told the Daily Record in 2001. If you know me, you’ll understand why, because I’m not at all like my persona.

“But the more she told me, the more I believed I’d enjoy it, so I went to the audition, so scared that I can’t remember a thing about it, and assumed I’d be passed over.”

Emma was summoned back for a screen test with Marlon Dingle’s Mark Charnock after her first audition, and she had to wait an agonizing two weeks for her agency to confirm the good news.

Suranne Jones, an accomplished actress, had auditioned for the part, but Emma was cast instead, and her rival went on to portray Karen McDonald on Coronation Street.

Charity originally arrived in the Dales in February 2000 for her cousin Butch’s funeral and was instantly plunged into an explosive plot when it was revealed she was working as a sex worker and a warrant for her arrest had been issued.

Despite the fact that she is nothing like her alter-ego, Emma has refused to criticize Charity.

“Oh, I can’t slag her off, can I?” she remarked. Her small little skirts and revealing ensembles aren’t my cup of tea, but that’s hardly a problem.

“She’s a fantastic character to play, and she’s a serious character. Yes, she’s a b****, but you can see there are other sides to her that we haven’t seen yet, and I hope I’ll be able to stay on the program for a long time.

“This is one of my favorite roles to play for her.”

