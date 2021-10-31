Participate in our poll to determine whether public sale of fireworks should be prohibited.

With Bonfire Night only a week away, many people are likely to be enthusiastic for the festivities; however, pet parents are growing concerned that the impending fireworks may cause undue stress and anxiety to the country’s animals.

TeamDogs, our sister site for dog lovers and owners, wants to hear your thoughts on whether it’s finally time to prohibit the public sale of pyrotechnics with a quick poll as part of its ‘Toffee’s Appeal’ fireworks campaign.

In honor of ‘Fireworks Night,’ the UK public can buy fireworks for private use from registered dealers from October 15 to November 10, with the normal ban on lighting them off between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. also relaxed on Friday, November 5.

As a result, displays are frequently held in gardens, homes, and other private spaces over the course of this long period of time, particularly on Bonfire Weekend, much to the detriment of dogs and other pets or wildlife, who can suffer significant distress or even die from a heart attack as a result of the loud and frightening noises.

Despite efforts to ban fireworks, they are still available for purchase in the UK.

TeamDogs has started the ‘Toffee’s Appeal’ fireworks campaign, with the slogan #BeMoreToffee, encouraging people to give dog food to their local shelter instead of buying fireworks.

They believe it is past time for meaningful change. Do you think so? Fill out the quick survey above to get your voice heard.

Here’s a look at the existing UK rules on fireworks, as well as the government’s position on banning them.

Visit TeamDogs for information on how to keep your dog comfortable during fireworks and updates on ‘Toffee’s Appeal.’