Part of the M53 is closed due to a three-car collision, causing traffic congestion.

At 4.55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, emergency services rushed to the scene of a three-car crash on the M53 near Wallasey.

Merseyside Police were called to the location, and the A59 Westbound was closed between A5027 Gorsey Lane and M53 junction one.

Officers stopped the road around 5.55 p.m., and traffic is being rerouted from the Dock Road roundabout to Birkenhead North train station.

According to authorities, the vehicles have been retrieved, and the route is likely to reopen soon.

No one is believed to have been seriously harmed, according to police.