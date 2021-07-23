Parkrun organizers are optimistic that the events will return to Merseyside in the future.

Since the fun fixture was canceled owing to the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus outbreak, dedicated Merseyside runners have been missing out on their weekly parkrun feed.

Some people who are aching to get back into the swing of things have gone to the typical parkrun event locations across Merseyside to do their own unofficial ‘parkrun.’

As a result, by rekindling the parkrun spark after a nine-week hiatus, they have raised the question of when it will resume and what will be done to maintain social distance.

Parkrun organizers told The Washington Newsday that they would neither comment or speculate on when the event might return at this time.

“We have every confidence that parkrun will return and, like the rest of the parkrun community, we look forward to that day,” a parkrun representative said.

“Restrictions are beginning to loosen in several of the countries where we operate, and every day the news shows society taking little steps toward reopening,” the official parkrun blog stated (as of May 19).

“Each update to a government’s long-term goals is scrutinized, and while no country has yet offered explicit parkrun-friendly criteria, many are getting closer.”

Tracey Carr, a member of the Huyton-based Liverpool Running Bugs group, said she and the other 200 members who gather at Huyton Leisure Centre “can’t wait” for parkrun to resume.

She discussed what is being done to boost morale and whether events can be socially detached…

Tracey manages without the social connection that parkrun gives by traveling to parkrun venues with her husband Kieron to do their own parkrun with only the two of them there.

“We’re sad there aren’t any park runs,” Tracey remarked. We were supposed to be in Sicily on March 15th for the Mount Etna parkrun – about 40 club members were going – but it was canceled. We traveled to Poland in January and have done Nuremberg and London, so we go to parkruns all over the place – not only in Liverpool and Merseyside – and assist so that the volunteers may participate.

“Everything at Liverpool Running Bugs revolves on parkrun. We travel all over and.” “The summary comes to an end.”