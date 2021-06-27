Parkrun is back for the first time since March 2020.

Runners of all levels and ages have greeted the return of Northern Ireland’s first parkrun events since the outbreak began.

Following the relaxation of coronavirus laws, the popular series of 5k runs was allowed to return, allowing up to 500 people to assemble for outdoor exercise.

Approximately 30 parkrun events were held across Northern Ireland prior to the epidemic.

Everyone is overjoyed that it is back; there is a genuine sense of community about the whole event, and people have missed it greatly.

While most of the returning events started at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Ormeau parkrun, which is one of the most popular in the region, was canceled due to concerns that it would attract more than the allowed 500 participants.

Brendan Mulgrew is the Queen’s Parkrun’s run director in south Belfast.

He recalled the last event, which took place on March 14, 2020, and anticipation that the gap might only last a few weeks or months at the time.

“No one imagined there wouldn’t be another one for 16 months,” he said.

“Everyone is ecstatic it’s back; there’s a wonderful sense of community about it, and people have really missed it.” People were sending us comments on social media stating how much they missed it and how happy they were that it was back.”

The resumption of the runs was organized safely, according to Mr Mulgrew, with criteria surrounding social distancing, such as preventing the start line from becoming clogged and reducing physical contact when runners receive their results at the finish.

“One of the amazing things about parkrun is that everyone sticks around and chats afterward,” he continued. But, at this point, all of that is discouraged; it’s “show up, run, and go home again.”

“But if that’s the only way to get back to what we had, that’s OK; we’ll do it.

“Pre-Covid, we had around 160 runners at Queen’s every week, and I’d say 90 percent of them were regulars, and we had folks who showed up every week. (This is a brief piece.)