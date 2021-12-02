Parkland Survivor Opens Up About His Regrets in the Wake of the Oxford School Shooting

Cameron Kasky, a Parkland survivor and gun control advocate, reflected on his activism in the wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, and expressed misgivings about championing the young movement on gun safety.

On Wednesday, Kasky wrote, “I know it was my choice to stand in front of the cameras after the shooting.” “I was 17 years old at the time. I was very aware of what I was doing. It was impossible to do the proper thing. Perhaps I should have kept quiet. But I thought it was important to remind everyone that the gun industry and its lobby are to blame.” “But man, I always regret it,” he continued. “People are correct to make fun of me for focusing on that story. It wasn’t my responsibility to inform you.” Just days after a gunman attacked Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injured 17, Kasky co-founded the student-led gun violence prevention group March for Our Lives (M4OL) with several of his friends.

The Parkland High School shooting is the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

Kasky’s advocacy, which included a campaign to urge people not to vote for legislators who had taken money from the National Rifle Association, catapulted him into the national spotlight.

In 2018, he was named to Time’s annual 100 most important people list alongside four of his peers—David Hogg, X Gonzalez, Alex Wind, and Jaclyn Corin—and M4OL’s worldwide student protest gathered an estimated 1.2 million people.

Despite the tremendous support for Kasky and his organization among students around the country, he and other youth activists have been attacked by gun rights activists and several Republican politicians.

A video of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Hogg went viral earlier this year. As the adolescent headed toward the U.S. Capitol to meet with senators, Greene, who had not yet been elected, is heard berating Hogg with bogus allegations about gun violence and calling him a “coward.”

After repeatedly asking Senator Marco Rubio during a town hall, “Can you tell me you won’t accept a single payment from the NRA?” Kasky said he quit using Facebook due to death threats he got.

