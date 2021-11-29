Parkland shooter Fred Guttenberg wants him’removed from this Earth as quickly as possible.’

As the 23-year-old waits for a jury to sentence him early next year, Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland school shooting victim, said he wants to see Nikolas Cruz “removed from this world the shortest way possible.”

On Monday, Guttenberg told CNN that the outcome may be “a death penalty conviction or time in a general population jail.” “However, he serves no constructive purpose, and I’d like to be able to stop thinking about him.” Cruz pled guilty this month to killing 17 people during a 2018 shooting spree at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, which became the country’s deadliest high school massacre.

Because he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, a jury of 12 people will decide whether he gets the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of release. Jury selection will commence on January 4th.

Last week, the families of dozens of Parkland shooting victims struck a $130 million settlement with the US Justice Department over the FBI’s inability to prevent Cruz from attacking Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after getting tips that he planned to do so.

Guttenberg told CNN that he was picking the casket for his 14-year-old daughter Jaime when he got a call from the FBI, telling him that they had made “a catastrophic error” by not acting on a warning that Cruz had purchased guns and planned to “sneak into a school and start shooting the place up.”

“This information came to me as I was selecting Jamie’s casket. ‘You mean to tell me my daughter would be alive today if the FBI had done their job?’ I asked the person on the other end of the line “He recalled something. “‘I’m afraid so,’ said that person.” Guttenberg continued, “This is the reality we live in now, and it will happen again. We’re aware of it. It’s a foregone conclusion. We can’t afford to make any more mistakes.” Guttenberg expressed hope that the Justice Department’s settlement, along with a multimillion-dollar settlement between the agency and the families of the Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting victims and a settlement between MGM Resorts International and the victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting, would demonstrate that there is a public obligation to prevent. This is a condensed version of the information.