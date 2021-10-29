‘Park yobs are tossing pyrotechnics at passing automobiles,’ says one witness.

Yobs gathering in a Wirral park were said to have been tossing pyrotechnics at passing cars.

On Tuesday evening, it happened at Rock Ferry’s Victoria Park area (October 26).

On Albany Road, a group of teenagers were reportedly throwing pyrotechnics at passing automobiles. There were no injuries recorded.

“There are gangs there every night,” a neighboring homeowner stated. They’re setting off fireworks and riding motorcycles around the park at all hours of the day and night.

“Bottles have shattered glass all over the play park.” We’ve lived here for seven years and walk our dog there every day, and we’ve never had these issues before.

“I believe they’re pouring in from other places since the number of young people at the park right now is crazy.”

Following the reports, police said they had increased high-visibility patrols in the area and urged anyone with information to contact them.

“This sort of behavior is not acceptable,” said Wirral community policing Chief Inspector Tom Welch. “We are taking a tough stand on such antisocial behavior, particularly in the run-up to Halloween and Bonfire Night.”

“We realize how upsetting such instances are for residents, and I’d like to reassure them that we’re doing everything we can to track down those responsible while also increasing high-visibility patrols in the region.”

“In the future, we have a number of options for dealing with such behavior, including more dispersal zones and plain-clothes cops on patrol,” says the statement. We will not hesitate to take action if we receive allegations of anti-social behavior.

“We know that this type of occurrence affects a small percentage of young people, but I’d want to ask parents and caregivers: do you know what your children are up to when they’re out?” Please speak with them to avoid a repeat of this behavior and the possibility of significant injury to someone.” Please call @MerPolCC or 101 if you have any information about anti-social behavior in your neighborhood. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form. “The summary has come to an end.”