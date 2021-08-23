Park police officers hope to avoid manslaughter charges by exploiting a federal loophole.

Lawyers for two US Park Police officers are hoping that a federal judge will grant their clients immunity from charges of manslaughter brought by Virginia prosecutors in the 2017 fatal shooting of Bijan Ghaisar.

On Monday, a hearing for officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya will be held in the United States District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Amaya and Vinyard were covering the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the time of the incident when they received a call on the radio about a hit-and-run.

The stunning automobile was initially identified as Ghaisar’s black Jeep. However, the dispatcher then notified the officers that the impacting car was a red Toyota, and the Jeep had simply departed the scene.

Despite the updated information, the officers continued to follow Ghaisar, resulting in a stop-and-go chase.

Ghaisar, who was unarmed, came to a halt twice before driving away as the officers drew their firearms. Vinyard and Amaya fired and killed him after he stopped for the third time.

Federal officers are usually immune from prosecution by the state if they were acting in the course of their duty.

However, Virginia prosecutors argue that the officers committed a crime by killing shooting Ghaisar and that they should not have pursued him in the first place.

The attorneys for Amaya and Vinyard want the manslaughter charges dismissed because of the Constitution’s “supremacy clause,” which states that the state must follow federal law.

Prosecutors say Amaya and Vinyard, who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Fairfax County, should not be granted immunity because they went beyond their duty as police officers when they shot Ghaisar.

“The Supremacy Clause has never envisioned immunity from state indictments for federal officials who kill outside the extent of their federal authority,” Virginia prosecutors stated in court documents.

The five-day hearing to dismiss the charges is scheduled. In the fall, the judge is likely to make a decision.