Paris Fury expresses’relief’ following Tyson’s life-altering diagnosis.

When her husband’s mental health issues were diagnosed, Paris Fury stated she was relieved.

Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain interviewed the Loose Women panelist today.

Paris was speaking to the media about her new book, Love and Fury, which chronicles her husband Tyson Fury’s mental health struggles.

The world heavyweight champion has been candid about his personal struggles, saying it was easier to accept his behavior when he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and OCD.

“I think it was a pure relief, and it kind of confirmed the fact that we weren’t just wondering what was up with Tyson anymore,” she said.

“Ever since I first went out with Tyson as a young girl, I’ve known there was something off about him, and that there were always these demons lurking there.”

“We never knew there was an actual cause,” Paris added, “but once he was diagnosed, it was so much easier to accept all of the things he was going through, and I understood it a little bit more.”

“He’s not just a nasty person, and he’s not just doing these things that I thought were a little bit selfish at the time because he wants to – it was actually an illness,” she says.

Paris was very supportive of her husband discussing his problems, and she thinks that by being open about her personal troubles, she might bring comfort to those in a similar circumstance.

“I don’t have those issues,” she continued, “but once I understood it, I realized I had felt quite alone and had some difficult times just dealing with it.”

“I know other people who are supporting their partners have been in similar scenario and they questioned how you dealt with it,” Paris said, “so I hope there’s a little relief in there that you can come through these moments.”

Fans on Twitter complimented her candor in discussing tough themes during the Paris interview.

“Paris Fury is so down to earth,” commented @TellyChat_.

“Paris Fury…. What a beautiful spirit,” Bowie continued.

“What an absolutely wonderful lady,” Colin said.

