Parents who kept their unvaccinated children home from school were contacted by Child Services.

The city’s public school system reported a family in Washington, D.C. to child services for “educational neglect” when they elected to keep their unvaccinated children home from school due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

According to an article published Monday in The Intercept, Kavitha Kasargod-Staub and her husband opted to leave their children home at the start of the school year due to concerns that the D.C. Public School system’s (DCPS) coronavirus safety policy was insufficient.

“The policies were ambiguous, and everyone was scurrying,” she explained to the news outlet. “So we opted to keep [our kids]home for the first week of school in the hopes that [D.C. Public Schools] would realize they made a mistake and catch up on things like testing and outside eating.”

Kasargod-Staub, who formerly served as the school’s parent-teacher association president, highlighted a faulty heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, as well as a lack of a strategy for outdoor meals. According to NBC Washington, her children, who are in second and fifth grades, are too young to be vaccinated against the virus.

Kasargod-Staub said she spoke with the principal about the problems, but no changes were made after the first week. As a result, she told the Intercept that she gave her children learning supplements and continued to keep them at home while debating whether or not to legally withdraw them from school. The city demands doctor certification to indicate that such supplementary education is necessary, therefore remote learning through DCPS was not an option.

However, because to the unexcused absences, DCPS informed Kasargod-Staub that her family will be sent to the city’s Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA).

She told the Intercept, “I have a lot of privilege, I know the system, yet it was still horrifying.” “My first thought is, ‘Where will this lead?’ “Are my children going to be taken away?” Kasargod-Staub claimed that the questions she was asked by child protective services were frequently irrelevant to COVID-19, and included questions about her monthly income, the children’s father, and her mental health. A social worker even demanded proof that her children had places to sleep and food to eat at one point.

“We’re not undocumented, we’re not.” This is a condensed version of the information.