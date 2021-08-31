Parents who are collecting child benefits have only a few hours to notify HMRC before their payments are stopped.

If parents and carers still wish to claim child payments for children under the age of 16, they have until the end of the day to contact HMRC.

Claimants for children aged 16 to 20 may still be eligible for benefits provided they remain in approved full-time study or unpaid training, according to MirrorOnline.

Child benefit recipients, on the other hand, must contact HMRC by the end of today or risk losing their funds.

If their child is enrolled in recognized full-time education, such as A-levels, NVQs, or home education, parents may be eligible to continue receiving benefits.

Unpaid training, such as apprenticeships and traineeships, will also qualify 16-year-olds, but only if the training is not part of a job contract.

HMRC will take into account the typical finish date of the child’s course or training once it has been revised, so claimants will only need to contact them if the situation changes –

If your child chooses to work, you will lose your eligibility for child benefit.

How can I keep HMRC up to date?

If you don’t tell HMRC that your 16-year-old is still in school or training, your payments will be stopped.

This can be done online by going to Gov.uk and using the Government Gateway to update your data.

You can also return the 297b form that came with your reminder letter from HMRC.