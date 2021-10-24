Parents who adopted two brothers following a devastating diagnosis were stunned when they received a phone call.

After putting their plans to become parents on hold owing to a heartbreaking illness, a couple has adopted three brothers.

Kate and Adrian, who only want to be known by their first names, had already adopted two sons, ages three and ten months, when they got the call that their baby brother was on his way.

When they received the call from the social worker, who inquired, “Are you sitting down?” it was at the commencement of the first coronavirus lockdown in April 2020.

The Liverpool couple said they couldn’t bear the idea of the baby growing up without his brothers, so they welcomed him into their home on September 30 of last year.

The boys were adopted through a process known as Foster for Adoption, in which approved adopters are temporarily approved as foster carers so that a newborn can be placed in their home.

The final adoption paperwork for Kate and Adrian’s youngest, who is now 13 months old, were signed on October 18th, bringing their adoption process to a close.

To commemorate National Adoption Week, they told their experience through Adoption in Merseyside.

Kate had been through numerous rounds of IVF and several miscarriages during a previous marriage before meeting Adrian.

Adrian had been married before but had never had children, so after a few years together, the pair decided that adoption was the best option for them.

To both of them, becoming parents “meant the entire world,” thus they began their adoption adventure in 2013.

“We’d finished the first portion of the adoption procedure and then went on vacation to Cambodia and Vietnam to come back and start the second half of the process,” Kate told The Washington Newsday. But after we returned from our vacation, I began to feel a little under the weather.

“I couldn’t eat much and had trouble breathing.”

“When we got back, everything seemed funny, and then a couple of days later, I felt this large mass in my stomach.”

