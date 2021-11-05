Parents were discovered on drugs, and the baby was born in a bug-infested and trash-filled home without medical attention.

After a child was born in a trash and bug-infested home with no medical attention, an Indiana couple was charged with neglect. When cops arrived at their Evansville home for a welfare check, both parents were on drugs, according to police.

An unnamed caller contacted deputies to the house in the 4500 block of Crestview Drive on Wednesday, claiming the youngster was in danger, according to WANE 15.

The caller further stated that the infant had not received any medical attention since its birth a few days prior inside a mobile home.

The homeowner, Clifford Johns II, 33, answered the door when the officers arrived, according to the officers. Johns, on the other hand, slammed the door in the deputies’ faces.

Officers did, however, secure a search warrant for Sasha Drake, 31, who was also inside the house. They claimed she was wanted for failing to appear.

Further investigation uncovered rubbish and hoarding from the floor to the ceiling. Officers discovered insects inside the residence, which had no power and temps in the 30s.

“We didn’t find a spot for the baby to even lay down on,” Sheriff Dave Wedding told WLOX. “We didn’t see a bed, no bassinet, we don’t know where the kid would sleep.”

Drake has been apprehended. During interrogation, Johns stated that their child was born at home on October 31.

Authorities also discovered drug paraphernalia, including an unused syringe and a pill container with aluminum foil and a white powdery material inside. Fentanyl was eventually discovered in the white material.

The baby was transported to the hospital and is currently being looked after by child protective services. The child was tested and confirmed to have meth in her system. The withdrawal process must be completed by the baby.

She used meth and heroin while pregnant, according to the child’s mother. Johns also admitted to use illegal drugs.

The couple stated that they did not take the child to the hospital because they were afraid that child protective services would take the child away, as they had previously done.

Drake and Johns are both being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on allegations of child negligence and narcotics possession. They both have a significant criminal record. Drake has a history of drug offenses, while Johns has a history of violence arrests.