Parents were convicted guilty of the murder of a 6-year-old son who screamed out for love and food.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, a six-year-old boy, was abused, poisoned, and killed by his sadistic father and stepmother.

After the small boy received a deadly catastrophic brain injury after being subjected to a campaign of brutality that amounted to the “medical definition of child torture,” Emma Tustin, 32, and Thomas Hughes, 29, went on trial.

According to The Mirror, Tustin was found guilty of murder today, while Hughes was found guilty of manslaughter.

Hours before his death, a 6-year-old boy cries out for love and nourishment on video.

Tustin carried out the fatal assault while she had sole custody of Arthur, jurors heard during the eight-week trial at Coventry Crown Court.

She allegedly got her phone and took a photo of the boy as he lay dying in the hallway of her home in Solihull, West Midlands, shortly after.

The court heard an audio tape of Arthur saying, “No one loves me,” and another in which he screamed, “No one’s going to feed me.”

Hours before he died, he struggled to lift a light duvet and stand, according to disturbing camera footage.

Hughes, of Solihull, was accused of inciting the killing by texting Tustin 18 hours before the fatal assault and urged her to “just end him.”

Prosecutors alleged the two engaged in a “campaign of abuse” against Arthur, in which he was forced-fed salt-laced meals, kept confined in the house, famished, dehydrated, and beaten on a regular basis, according to prosecutors.

When the first national lockdown began in March 2020, the usually “chubby, joyful,” and “always smiley” youngster moved into Tustin’s home, but one witness said he appeared “broken” immediately before his death less than three months later.

Tests eventually proved Arthur had also been “poisoned with salt” in the hours leading up to his collapse, and a post-mortem investigation revealed the kid had suffered roughly 130 distinct injuries, according to the jury.

During the trial, Tustin acknowledged to two counts of child abuse, including three assaults on the boy and forcing him to sit or stand in her hallway for up to 14 hours a day as part of a disciplinary regime.

