Parents Urged to Recognize Symptoms of Rare Disease After Toddler’s Close Call

A mother from Paisley is urging greater awareness of Kawasaki disease after her two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with the condition just 24 hours before it could have caused severe complications. Little Delilah McGeogh had suffered 10 days of symptoms, including a high fever and a swollen red throat, before being correctly diagnosed in July last year.

Initially, Delilah’s symptoms were misdiagnosed as tonsillitis. Her mother, Ashleigh, took her to the GP when the toddler’s fever would not subside and she struggled to swallow. After receiving antibiotics, Delilah’s condition worsened, and a large lump appeared on her neck. The family rushed her to A