Parents traveling overseas with a child with a different surname have been sent an urgent warning.

A renowned family lawyer has advised parents traveling overseas with children who have different last names to double-check that they have all of the necessary documentation in order to prevent ruining their vacation.

As travel restrictions are gradually relaxed and we enter peak travel season during the summer holidays, families throughout the UK will be preparing for a break away.

It’s fairly uncommon for parents and children to have different last names, but the Managing Director of Stowe Family Law advises parents to plan ahead to avoid problems.

“As the summer holidays approach, many of us are looking forward to some time away in the sunshine, but if your surname is different from that of your child, you must take measures to avoid undue stress,” Emma Newman said.

In certain instances, additional airport procedures are in place to help ensure a child’s safety, thus parents with different last names may be subjected to additional questioning to establish they are the legal guardian.

Taking a child overseas without permission is considered child abduction, according to the authorities.

According to the official advise, if you are the kid’s mother, you immediately have parental responsibility, but you must obtain the approval of anyone else who has parental responsibility before taking the child overseas.

According to the government, a letter from those with parental responsibility is usually sufficient proof that you have authorization to transport the child overseas.

And, according to Emma Newman, always get the other parent to sign a form outlining their consent before traveling, which may be requested at border controls.

“The document should include the other parent’s full contact information as well as detailed data about the trip, such as dates, location, and address,” she said. The form should be signed by both parents. Attaching a copy of the other parent’s passport to the consent form is also a good idea.”

Emma Newman also mentioned that bringing other documents proving parental responsibility, such as the child’s birth certificate, can assist avoid problems.

“This paper contains the name of your child, as well as their date and place of birth,” she explained.

