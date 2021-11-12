Parents that let their children live in filthy skip’s house get away with it.

Today, a mother and father walked free from court after allowing their children to live in “appalling” filth.

Six young girls were forced to live in a Wirral home that was littered with dog feces, mouse droppings, and soiled nappies.

It appeared as if “the filthy contents of a skip have been emptied in every room,” according to Judge Andrew Menary, QC.

However, he claimed that imprisoning them would be injurious to two children over the age of 16, who are now back in the mother’s care, and that the other victims would not be returned to them “for a very long time, if ever.”

Because of reporting regulations shielding the identities of their innocent victims, the parents who acknowledged to child maltreatment cannot be identified.

Police were summoned to an incident between the pair early this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“Frankly, nothing could have prepared the officers for what they found,” Judge Menary remarked.

He claimed that calling the house “unfit for human habitation” was an understatement of the “appalling conditions.”

According to the judge: “There are no words to adequately convey it.

“Without wishing to be gratuitously graphic, the images I’ve seen, taken by the police… show rooms that appear to have been emptied of the dirty contents of a skip in every room.”

He added the pair had a dog that had “unbelievably” free reign and “appeared to use every room as a toilet.”

Judge Menary stated the following: “The house was littered with mouse droppings and dead mice. The toilets were filthy and the bathroom didn’t work correctly.

“There was no resemblance to or chance for anything that resembled normal, healthy family life.”

The children lived on takeaways, snack shops, school breakfast clubs, and meals prepared in “squalor,” according to Judge Menary.

Prosecutor Trevor Parry-Jones previously stated that the house was “more typical of the Victorian slum age.”

Before the victims were taken into care, he added, officers called for assistance, evacuated the youngsters, and asked for food and clean clothing.

After it was revealed that social services were first made aware of difficulties at the house 10 years ago, Judge Menary sought a report from Wirral council on the children’s wellbeing and what steps were taken to protect them.

