Parents that betrayed their children in the most heinous manner.

These are just a few of the instances that Merseyside justices have heard this year involving parents who have failed their children with tragic results.

These parents were not fit to look after children, from a father who killed his six-month-old baby boy after claiming he was “possessed by the Devil” to a harsh mother’s neglect that resulted in her children being sexually molested.

A man has been charged with the murder of a ‘beloved’ father, according to the police.

Their horrible crimes landed them in Liverpool Crown Court, where they were condemned for their deeds.

In this article, we look at the instances of five parents who went to court in 2021.

Gulie Mihai-Catalin Mihai-Catalin Mihai-Catalin Mihai-Catal

Mihai-Catalin Gulie murdered his six-month-old son Robert Ion by shaking him till he cracked his skull and suffered severe brain damage.

On the morning of February 18 this year, Gulie, of Mersey Road, Widnes, forcefully shook Robert while his wife was away shopping.

The helpless victim died three days later in hospital after medics revealed he had previously been assaulted around February 7.

The 28-year-old was well aware that he needed to hold Robert, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, as if he were “porcelain” and not shake him.

However, he earlier injured the delicate boy with another brain lesion and two broken ribs, which Robert’s mother covered up.

Gulie was convicted guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

Gabriela Ion is a Romanian actress.

Gabriela Ion, Mihai-Catalin Gulie’s wife, had the opportunity to save her slain child from the “demon” father, but instead chose to cover up his abuse.

Ion, 35, was present during the assault, but prison phone conversations and Google searches proved that she covered up Robert’s bruises.

Ion looked up how to hide indications of abuse online and used toothpaste and an onion to cover her son’s bruises.

After a 14-day trial, Gulie was found guilty of murder and Ion was found guilty of enabling the child’s death.

Ion was sentenced to three years in prison, of which she will serve 18 months, minus the time she has already served.

A mother whose poor parenting resulted in her children being sexually assaulted

It’s dreadful to have a harsh mother. “Summary concludes.”