Parents that allow criminality to enter their children’s homes.

Over the last 12 months, mothers and fathers who allowed criminality into their homes have appeared frequently in Liverpool Crown Court.

Some parents allowed their children to reside in homes that contained harmful medicines.

Others were content to store guns and ammo for organized crime groups at their home.

In other cases, criminals have permitted cannabis plantations to be set up in their flats and houses, despite the all-too-common risk of possibly fatal fires.

Four children were living at a residence where a drug dealer was holding nearly half a kilo of amphetamine, according to a case heard this week at Liverpool Crown Court.

Here are five examples of judges slamming parents for introducing criminality into their homes or for turning a blind eye while others did the same.

The mother found £13,000 worth of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana in her kitchen.

A mother was spared jail for allowing her drug-dealing boyfriend to cultivate marijuana in her family’s house.

When police raided Shauna Armstrong’s home on Norris Green’s Hollingbourne Road, they uncovered more than £13,000 in cocaine and heroin.

Patrick Jones, her lover, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after attempting to exit through the back door with a bag full of Class A drugs.

During a raid on September 26, 2019, officers discovered three kilograms of mixing agents, as well as 13 cannabis plants – two in the kitchen and 11 in the garden.

Jones, of Newsham Park’s Judges Drive, admitted to possessing cocaine and heroin with the intent to provide as well as cultivating cannabis.

Armstrong, who is reported to have just “small blemishes” on her criminal record, admitting to allowing the film’s production to take place on her property.

Armstrong, 27, was given a 12-month community order, as well as a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a two-month home curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

Jones, who claimed he was dealing to pay for his daughter’s funeral, was arrested and imprisoned in July of this year.

The father of three who hid £90,000 in narcotics in his home and had his children taken away

