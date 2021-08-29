Parents tell their children 40 of the craziest falsehoods.

Parents are notorious for lying to their children, and a new survey has found the top 40 most amusing lies uttered by parents.

It might be all too tempting to tell your kids a few lies before they’re old enough to realize the truth, whether you’re trying to get them to do something or just winding them up.

Of course, there are the old standbys: telling kids that if they watch too much TV, their eyes will go square, and that eating carrots will help them see in the dark.

Then there are some that are used to enhance behavior – “smoke alarms are Santa’s spy cameras.”

While others, such as “Chocolate milk comes from brown cows,” are clearly meant for fun.

According to Kiddylicious, a children’s snacking company, 94 percent of the 2,000 parents interviewed admitted to telling white falsehoods that their children thought to be true. Every week, the average mother and father admitted to telling five lies.

According to the study, the most common reason parents lie to their children is to encourage them to do something healthy (66 percent), while 41 percent say it is to encourage good behavior.

While 40% of parents say they tell lies to make life a little more enjoyable, 31% say they lie to avoid tantrums and disputes, and a nostalgic 21% say they tell the same lies their children were told.

“Our research uncovers the white lies and tall tales that parents tell their children on a regular basis to avoid tantrums, motivate them to accomplish things, and inject a little more pleasure into family life,” says Yona Ellis of Kiddylicious. Mealtimes can be a war, with a variety of lies given to persuade kids to eat a healthy diet and consume all of their vegetables. With our new pre-schooler line, there’s one fewer tall tale to tell at snack time.”

Here are the top 40 most amusing lies that parents tell their kids. Carrots can improve your night vision. On a road journey, we're almost there (when asked if we're nearly there yet). If you sit in front of the television for too long, your eyes will become square. If you've been wicked.