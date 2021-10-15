Parents sue for $20 million after their toddler was allegedly molested while at Disney Cruise Ship Day Care.

According to federal court filings, a Vermont couple is suing Disney Cruise Line for $20 million after workers at a ship’s day care center allegedly failed to protect their 3-year-old daughter from being sexually assaulted.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the victim, R.V., was forcibly detained and sexually assaulted by a “much older child” aboard the Disney Fantasy cruise ship’s Oceaneer Club day care center in January 2020, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 22.

According to the publication, Disney promotes the day care for children ages 3 to 12 aboard the trip as a “kid’s activity center” featuring themed playrooms, craft sections, and a media room.

The girl’s parents said she was “excessively grabbed and sexually assaulted” by the much older child over the seven-day trip and didn’t have the strength to resist the abuse, according to the documents.

According to WFLA, the young girl was allegedly assaulted by a 12-year-old child.

The lawsuit claims that employees at the cruise’s Youth Club’s Lab Media Lounge “failed to identify” the attack and allowed the “ongoing abuse” to continue.

In their lawsuit, R.V.’s parents alleged that Disney Cruise Line — the operating name of Magical Cruise Company — had insufficient child care employees and left their daughter and other children alone.

According to court filings, the couple, identified only as John Doe and Jane Doe, also alleged that the staffers failed to warn them of the assault and were not properly qualified or licensed to work with children.

It’s unclear how the two parents found out about the attack, but the potty-trained child began having accidents after the trip, which is a symptom of sexual abuse, according to the couple’s attorney, Michael Winkleman. The girl also attempted to reenact what happened with her father, according to the lawyer.

According to the lawsuit, the girl was physically hurt and endured “mental pain and trauma” as a result of the assault. According to Winkleman, she has responded well to treatment, but the incident will have a long-term impact on her and her family.

“It’s easy to characterize this as a parent’s worst fear.

They went on a Disney cruise and enrolled their child in Disney’s day care center. “This is about the last thing they ever expected to happen,” Winkleman added.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez rejected the family’s allegations and stated the complaint was “wholly without substance.”

"The first allegations made by the plaintiffs were reported.