Parents should be wary of buying inexpensive toys online.

After an investigation discovered that more than 40% of toys purchased from internet marketplaces failed safety testing, parents have been advised to avoid buying cheap, unbranded toys.

Which consumer group do you belong to? After putting 28 toys from Amazon Marketplace, AliExpress, eBay, and Wish through their paces, we discovered that 12 of them constituted a safety concern after failing one or more tests.

Investigators discovered 50 safety flaws in the 12 toys, with 10 toys posing a choking hazard and two toys representing a strangulation hazard to youngsters.

Which? also discovered two toys with easily accessible magnets or batteries, both of which might cause serious damage to children if swallowed.

All of the toys were put through rigorous testing to ensure that they met British safety regulations.

According to Which?, five of the products that failed tests were sold on Wish, making it the worst offender.

Only one was accessible on Amazon Marketplace, and three were sold on eBay and AliExpress.

The investigation’s most dangerous item was a 51-piece doctor’s playhouse sold on Wish, which was described as a toy for a baby or toddler.

“Most of the toys in the package broke into small and dangerous parts much too quickly, including play scissors and a notepad which showed sharp points,” Which? said, adding that it was “filled with unsafe toys” with “at least 20 choking hazards” including toy plasters and medications.

According to the watchdog, a comparable doctor’s set sold on AliExpress featured ten possible choking dangers, while a long rope on the doctor’s coat might pose a strangulation threat.

A set of magnetic building blocks geared for children aged three and above that was offered on Amazon Marketplace split open to reveal small magnets that were nearly four times as powerful as they were allowed to be under existing rules, posing a choking hazard.

A toy tablet sold on Wish was also discovered to pose a major risk because the battery cover could be readily removed, revealing a button battery.

If eaten, both magnets and button batteries can cause choking and serious damage or chemical burns.

All 12 products that failed have now been removed from sale after Which? communicated its findings with the four online marketplaces.

Unlike UK businesses, online marketplaces have only a limited amount of responsibility for the things they sell.