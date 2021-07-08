Parents should be aware that a big amount of cannabis-laced candies has been seized.

After a huge quantity of cannabis-laced sweets was confiscated, police in Wakefield are warning locals about the possible consequences.

On July 1, 2021, officers from the Wakefield Precision Team, the DCT and NPT, and the District CID served two warrants at industrial properties in the Horbury area in connection with an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of cannabis delicacies.

A considerable amount of narcotics and cash had been recovered as a result of the warrants.

A considerable quantity of cannabis-infused sweets, as well as sweets waiting to be infused, were seized, as were professional packaging machinery, extensive packing, a large amount of cash, and cannabis.

On Monday, July 5, a new warrant was served in the Wrenthorpe neighborhood, resulting in the recovery of more cannabis edibles and the arrest of a new suspect.

As part of the inquiry, the warrants were executed, and the investigation is still ongoing. Four persons have been detained and released on bail.

“Over the past several days, we have executed a series of warrants that have resulted in considerable seizures of cannabis-laced sweets throughout the area,” DS Heather Shearer said.

“What we have recovered, like all illegal substances, might be deadly if consumed by minors, especially because they could easily be mistaken for legitimate sweets.

“I would advise parents and teenagers to be watchful and to contact the police if they are worried or have any additional information.

“We would also like to reassure citizens that we take all drug and production-related offenses very seriously, and we have taken a large number of narcotics off the streets of Wakefield as a result of our proactive work over the past few days.”