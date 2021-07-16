Parents should be aware of an increase in unwell babies as a result of the lockdown, which reduces immunity.

Parents have been advised that babies who have been “cooped up” during lockdown are at danger of diseases that do not generally present problems during the summer months.

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, which is usually mild but can produce pneumonia-like breathing difficulties in rare cases, according to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Very young or preterm babies, as well as those with underlying health issues, are especially vulnerable, and have been at the center of recent rises in hospital admissions in New Zealand and Australia, which are currently in their winter months.

Worryingly, Alder Hey and other UK children’s hospitals have seen an extraordinary increase in hospitalisations over the summer months, when RSV-related admissions would ordinarily be near zero.

According to Dr. Urmi Das, divisional director of medicine at Alder Hey, the hospital has roughly 15 babies with the virus in the high dependency unit and another 19 babies or toddlers admitted to wards.

“My background is a paediatrician, and I have never encountered RSV in the summer,” Dr Das remarked.

“At the moment, this is happening all over the UK; it’s not only at Alder Hey, but we’re seeing more and more RSV patients in the ED.

“RSV is a rather minor sickness, and it is only in infants under the age of two that it can develop serious enough to necessitate hospitalization, and in most cases, children recover.

“However, we’ve noticed that there are more ED visits, and we currently have roughly 15 patients in High Dependency with a history of RSV, as well as 19 individuals admitted to the ward.

“The numbers we’ve seen in ED are increasing week after week, indicating that it’s a problem in the community.”

Dr. Das predicted that during the summer months, she would only see one or two cases of children hospitalized to the hospital with RSV.

According to public health officials, the spike is attributable to a "immunity deficiency" created by a lack of typical social mixing throughout the holiday season.