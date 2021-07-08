Parents placed their toddler on a train track to take selfies.Another CCTV image showed a woman posing for a photo shoot on the track.

Her parents put her on a railroad track so they could take a picture of her. In Harlech, Gwynedd, Wales, the child was placed on the railway line by her parents.

It comes after a warning over a bizarre ‘railway selfie’ trend on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

The dangerous craze has contributed to a rise in illegal access to level crossings.

CCTV footage released by Network Rail and Transport for Wales as a warning to others shows people taking casual “railway selfies” to posing for a full-blown photoshoot on the tracks. Network Rail, British Transport Police and Transport for Wales have also created a new film, inspired by a series of real-life incidents.

“Our campaign has been developed to support our goals of risk management, education, and enforcement, all while asking people in Wales to consider the true cost of taking a risk at a level crossing,” said Ronnie Gallagher, route level crossing manager at Network Rail.

“There has never been a more essential time for us to begin a safety awareness campaign surrounding level crossings than now, with an estimated increase in staycations and holidays to Wales this summer, not to mention the impending advent of the school holidays.”

“Over the years, myself and many of my colleagues from station, driver, and conductor roles have had to deal with hundreds of terrifying and sometimes deadly situations at level crossings,” said Jody Donnelly, a train driver for Transport for Wales.

“People seem to think that the worst won’t happen to them but if you’re caught short at a level crossing, it simply isn’t true.

“Unlike cars, trains can take hundreds of metres to stop when travelling at top-speed, meaning that a decision to nip across the tracks can be fatal.

“I have no doubt that our campaign will help to save lives this summer ― and with this, I hope it will allow myself and my team to rest a little easier…

“Knowing that despite rising social media trends, our customers are educated on the very real dangers of level crossings.”

Richard Powell, Inspector at British Transport Police said: “Messing around on level crossings including lingering to take photos is illegal and extremely dangerous. You could be taken to court and face a £1,000 fine.

“Trains approach almost silently, so if you’re distracted, you won’t notice until it’s too late. Take care around level crossings. No photograph is worth the risk to you or the consequences for your family and any bystanders.”