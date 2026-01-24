Parents of Waitress in Swiss Bar Inferno Speak Out Over Tragic Blaze

The parents of Cyane Panine, the 24-year-old waitress filmed moments before a deadly blaze tore through a Swiss bar on New Year’s Eve, have shared their heartbreak and revealed new details surrounding the tragedy. The fire, which claimed 40 lives and injured over 100 others, erupted at the Le Constellation venue in Crans-Montana, a popular Alpine resort, after sparklers ignited highly flammable sound-insulation foam on the ceiling.

A Young Life Cut Short

Cyane Panine’s mother, Astrid, a 64-year-old photographer, recalled her daughter’s radiant personality and trusting nature, describing her as “spontaneous, full of heart, and possessing a beauty that went beyond the physical.” Astrid said, “She trusted people without the slightest suspicion. She paid the ultimate price for this with her life.” Her father, Jerome, expressed his dismay at how Cyane had been reduced to a viral image of her holding sparklers while wearing a crash helmet, saying, “I cannot accept that my daughter is remembered only as the girl with the helmet.” The couple revealed that Cyane had never intended to work that evening but had been sent to Le Constellation after a shift at another restaurant owned by the venue’s proprietors, Jacques and Jessica Moretti.

In the footage widely circulated online, Cyane can be seen wearing the helmet, which was reportedly part of a promotional stunt for champagne brand Dom Perignon. She had been asked by her boss to don the helmet, and claims emerged that she could not see the sparklers in the bottles she was handling. The tragic fire broke out shortly after, killing dozens, many of whom were teenagers, and leaving others severely injured.

Allegations of Negligence and Inadequate Safety Measures

The Morettis, who own both the bar and the restaurant where Cyane had worked, face charges of manslaughter, bodily harm, and arson by negligence. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison. Investigators have raised concerns over the lack of proper safety measures at Le Constellation. Despite laws mandating annual fire safety inspections, the venue had not undergone any checks since 2019. Furthermore, Cyane’s lawyer claims that she had received no safety training and was unaware of the highly combustible materials in the venue. Allegedly, Cyane had complained to her family about the long hours and lack of breaks, expressing physical and mental exhaustion in the lead-up to the fire.

The Morettis have stated that they considered Cyane a “stepdaughter” and a “little sister,” but messages uncovered by investigators suggest Cyane used formal language when addressing them, indicating a more distant relationship. Additionally, it has been revealed that Cyane did not have a formal contract with the Morettis, and she had previously reached out to workers’ protection services about her working conditions.

Cyane’s tragic death has sparked widespread outrage, particularly following revelations of the unsafe working environment and the apparent lack of concern for staff welfare. As the investigation continues, authorities are examining whether the Morettis’ negligence directly contributed to the fire, which tore through the bar as the countdown to New Year’s celebrations began.

In the aftermath, both Jacques and Jessica Moretti have faced intense scrutiny. Jacques Moretti, who was not present at the time of the fire, recounted his desperate efforts to access the bar after hearing about the blaze. “When I opened the locked door, I saw a pile of unconscious bodies,” he told prosecutors. “Cyane was among them.” Meanwhile, Jessica Moretti described the panic inside the bar, recalling how she spotted the fire and immediately called for evacuation while alerting the fire department. Despite her quick actions, the tragic outcome of the fire could not be avoided.