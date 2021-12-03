Parents of Michigan school shooter face homicide and involuntary manslaughter charges.

After their 15-year-old son killed four people in a school shooting at Oxford High School, authorities charged parents James and Jennifer Crumbley with four counts each of homicide and involuntary manslaughter in Rochester Hills’ 52nd District Court on Friday morning.

The gun used by his son, a Sig Sauer SP2022 9mm, was presumably purchased by James Crumbley. Jennifer Crumbley has shown her support for former President Donald Trump’s gun-rights attitude.

However, CNN legal commentator Elie Honig claimed that parents are rarely charged, let alone convicted, in these circumstances. Many parents, relatives, and acquaintances of mass shooters claim to be in shock, unaware that their loved ones are capable of such atrocities.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, however, posted on social media about his plans to murder people. Prosecutors will try to show that his parents were criminally negligent in this instance, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals at Oxford High School.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, were all killed by Ethan Crumbley, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Another 17-year-old remains in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound to the chest.

Crumbley, who is being tried as an adult, is also accused of 12 charges of felony possession of a firearm, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and one crime of terrorism resulting in death. In a court appearance on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.

Though no cause for the shooting has been established, officials discovered Ethan’s journal, which revealed his wish to shoot up the school. Crumbley also attended a lesson prior to the incident, it was learned. According to recent sources, he is on suicide watch and refuses to answer questions.

“The killing of numerous students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is awful,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in response to the attack. Nobody should be scared to go to school, job, church, or even their own house. Every day, gun violence is a public health catastrophe that claims lives.” Any attempt at federal legislation to prevent mass killings and school shootings has thus far failed.