Parents of a teen charged in a school shooting received an anonymous call accusing him of being the perpetrator.

The 15-year-old boy’s parents apparently received a phone call from an anonymous person accusing him of shooting two other kids on Monday. His family took him to juvenile services in Newport News following the call and roughly three hours after the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

According to Newport News police, the kid was interviewed at police headquarters and charged with two charges of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, and additional weapons-related felonies.

According to police spokesperson Kelly King, the 15-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile on Monday.

According to court filings, surveillance video from inside a Virginia high school where the two students were shot earlier this week shows a student opening fire in a hallway after a teacher broke up his disagreement with one of the shooting victims.

The fight at Heritage High School in Newport News lasted only a few seconds, but according to court papers, the 15-year-old boy was caught on film dropping his bag, removing a revolver from his belt, and firing numerous times at a 17-year-old guy.

The 17-year-old was shot in the head and leg, as well as his fingers, which were badly wounded. A 17-year-old girl was also shot while walking down the corridor. According to court records, both teenagers are expected to recover from their injuries.

According to court records, the 15-year-old boy fled out of the school and a gun was discovered in a garbage can just outside the door.

Police were able to identify the alleged shooter through a variety of sources, including papers found in his rucksack. The 15-year-old was also seen wearing an electronic ankle monitor, which courts frequently order to track convicts on probation. According to court records, one of his teachers stated that the 15-year-old left her class for lunch but did not return.

The injured adolescent told authorities that a student he didn't know approached him, started fighting, and then pulled out a gun.