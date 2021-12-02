Parents of a Down syndrome girl plan to sue the school for tying their daughter’s mask with a shoelace.

The parents of a 7-year-old girl with Down syndrome are going to launch a civil claim against a school in Brevard County, Florida, accusing its personnel of using a shoelace to tie a mask to their daughter’s face.

The Ocean Breeze Elementary School has been accused of forcing the youngster to wear a mask for six weeks without her parents’ knowledge by attaching it to the back of her head with a shoelace.

The family learned about it after their daughter, Sofia, walked off the bus with the mask tied around her neck on Oct. 7. A shoelace was attached to the back of her skull to keep the mask in place.

According to CBS-affiliated News 6 WKMG, school staff agreed to tying the mask with a shoelace, but stated they did not tie it tightly and did not notice the girl showing any indications of distress.

On October 8, the girl’s stepfather, Jeffrey Steel, reported the incident to the police.

Steel’s attorney, Nick Whitney, said in a statement released Monday that Sofia’s teachers “had been attaching a mask tightly on Sofia’s face for six weeks to ensure that she could not remove it.” “Her parents were kept in the dark for weeks.” “The school’s principal verified that before ever attaching a mask to a child’s face, the school’s procedure was to communicate with the parents, which did not happen,” Whitney continued.

The announcement came after Indian Harbor Beach police claimed they had found no evidence that attaching the mask to the girl constituted child abuse.

Investigators spoke with school staff members, who indicated that after receiving a recommendation from the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation, they used the shoelace to keep Sofia’s mask in place.

According to a police report acquired by the New York Post on Monday, “there is insufficient evidence to warrant a criminal infraction based on the facts and logical persuasiveness of the evidence offered in this case.” “No evidence has been presented to support Sofia’s physical or emotional harm.” The Florida State Attorney’s Office is anticipated to investigate the situation further.

This week, the family intends to launch a legal case.

WKMG reports that state Rep. Randy Fine had earlier dubbed the incident “kid abuse” and maintained his position when the police released their findings.

“What’s evident is that Brevard Public Schools put a mask on her face for six weeks on purpose.” I don’t think that’s abuse. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.