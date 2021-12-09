Parents of a 5-year-old Washington girl have been arrested after she went missing under’suspicious’ circumstances.

Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating the missing toddler.

On Monday, someone requested that law enforcement agents conduct a welfare check on Oakley Carlson, and the youngster was reported missing. Oakley’s parents were unable to explain their daughter’s absence to responding cops, according to KING 5.

Oakley’s last known whereabouts has yet to be determined by police.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office stated Oakley’s parents, Jordan Bowers, 32, and Andrew Carlson, 36, were deemed persons of interest in the case.

The pair was detained on suspicion of manslaughter on Monday. The parents are being held at the Grays Harbor County Jail after allegedly refusing to cooperate with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s office on Facebook.

“We decided it was in the best interest of the investigation,” Grays Harbor Undersheriff Brad Johansson told KOMO News, “based on the peculiar circumstances of the missing child, not knowing her whereabouts and no one has seen her in several days and no one knows her condition.”

The 300-acre farm where Oakley lived was searched by deputies and FBI investigators. The property was reportedly surrounded by cadaver dogs, according to neighbors. Divers are expected to search the waterlogged parts of the property on Thursday, according to authorities.

“It’s impossible to see a little girl like Oakley and not become emotionally interested in the case,” Johansson added. “We’re really concerned for her safety and well-being, but we don’t know what that entails right now. We’re hoping and praying for the best, but we’re also prepared for and fearful of the worst-case scenario.” Oakley’s foster parents, Erik and Jamie Jo Hiles, who regard the child to be their own, have found the experience extremely traumatic.

"That's what's so terrible," Jamie Jo told KEPR. "We wanted to give her the very greatest childhood." "Loading her into that car two years ago felt like death to us, and we've been heartbroken and saddened by her passing. Nothing should ever happen to her. But I have to mentally prepare myself for the possibility that something bad has happened to her." The foster parents said that they had previously expressed their worries about Oakley and her siblings' safety to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families, but that no action was taken. Several neighbors claimed to have dialed 911.