Parents Intentionally Send COVID-19-Infected Child to School; Three More Students Infected

Officials in Marin County, California, stated the parents of a COVID-19-positive student intentionally sent their child to school for a week, resulting in a coronavirus outbreak in an elementary school.

Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 28, 75 students at Neil Cummins Elementary School in Corte Madera were placed in quarantine after the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District discovered that a family had failed to disclose that their child had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

The parents were told by the Marin County Health and Human Services Department the week of Nov. 8 that one of their two children had tested positive. According to the publication, the family did not tell anyone about the finding and allowed both of their children to continue attending school for the rest of that week and into the following week.

When officials began the contact tracing process, the family did not reveal the name of the child’s school, according to a CNN story.

Dr. Brett Geithman, superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District in Marin County, told CNN that multiple attempts were made to get the family to report the school’s name, but they did not return the calls. Officials, on the other hand, were able to determine the school’s name.

On Nov. 18, Marin County health professionals contacted administrators of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District, inquiring why the child’s positive case had not yet been added to the school’s database.

“We were completely unaware that such a positive case existed. When we called the family, we heard that the student had tested positive, that the school had not been informed, and that the student and their sister had been sent to school for seven days “CNN received a written statement from Geithman.

In a letter sent to all school parents via a private school communication service, Geithman promptly informed them of the occurrence, prompting the testing of two classes — totaling around 50 youngsters — on Nov. 19.

Geithman and his team put in an estimated 150 hours of testing, data uploading, and contact tracking, according to reports.

A total of eight children tested positive, including the first infected child, their sibling, three classmates suspected of being school-based transmissions, and three pupils suspected of being household transmissions.

During the 10-day Thanksgiving break, the two classes were recommended to go into a modified quarantine.

During the holiday break, students were not permitted to travel or attend family gatherings or group activities.