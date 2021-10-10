Parents in the United States are almost evenly divided on whether or not to vaccinate their children, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, over half of parents who plan to vaccinate their younger children against COVID-19 say they don’t want their children to get the vaccine.

According to the survey, which was conducted by CBS News and YouGov, many parents are still undecided about whether or not to give their children the vaccine.

According to the findings, 37% of parents with children aged 5 to 11 say they intend to give their children the coronavirus vaccine, while 35% say they will not. “Perhaps” was the response from 26% of parents. Between October 6 and 8, the poll polled 2,054 adult citizens of the United States.

Parents who have had their children vaccinated are more likely to do so as well. Sixty-one percent of vaccinated parents say their children will receive the vaccine, whereas only ten percent of unvaccinated parents say they want to vaccinate their children.

COVID-19 immunization is now recommended for children aged 12 and up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at this time.

Children between the ages of two and twelve should “wear a mask in public areas and among persons they don’t live with,” according to the CDC.

Pfizer stated on Thursday that it had submitted the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 to the US Food and Drug Administration for clearance.

According to the Associated Press, the medication manufacturer claims that their research shows that younger children should receive a third of the dose given to adults, and that children can acquire effective antibodies. If the vaccine for younger children is approved by the FDA, it may be available in a matter of weeks.

According to the research, a majority of parents with school-aged children (55 percent) agree that masks should be mandated in schools. Masks should be optional in schools, according to 39% of respondents, while masks should not be allowed in schools, according to 6%.

President Joe Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was similarly praised by the majority of respondents. Biden is doing a “excellent job” with the pandemic, according to 57% of those polled, while 43% feel he is doing a “poor job.” Biden’s praise for how he handled the outbreak reflects his overall support. This is a condensed version of the information.