Parents in the Oxford Shooting are being prosecuted in an unprecedented move, 9 years after Sandy Hook.

The issue surrounding gun safety in schools has evolved in the nine years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, and the charges in the most recent mass casualty event in Oxford, Michigan, indicate that the prosecution of these shootings is shifting.

Tuesday commemorates the ninth anniversary of the horrific shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which Adam Lanza gunned down 26 people, including 20 children ages 6 to 7.

Sandy Hook is still the deadliest mass shooting in a U.S. primary school. The tragic occurrence, particularly the victims’ age, reignited the nation’s gun-control debate in an unprecedented way.

After four students at Oxford High School were shot and killed last month, the conversation has been thrown back into the national limelight over a decade later.

While Lanza’s circumstances differ from those of alleged Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley, police appear to be sending a message to the public about who can be charged in connection with a school shooting by charging Crumbley’s parents with involuntary manslaughter.

Lanza, who was 20 years old at the time of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, fatally shot his mother before heading to the elementary school.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged earlier this month by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald for failing to safeguard the weapon used in the massacre, despite school officials warning them that their 15-year-old son could commit an act of violence.

The Crumbleys’ accusations are the first time the parents of a suspected gunman have been charged in connection with the deaths of students in a school shooting.

While the majority of school shootings are carried out by adults or kids who have legally acquired firearms, parents or family members whose firearms have been stolen and used in such crimes are rarely prosecuted.

For example, in 2018, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly killed ten people at Santa Fe High School with two weapons legally owned by his father. Pagourtzis’ father was not charged in connection with the incident.

Similarly, when 11-year-old Andrew Golden and 13-year-old Mitchell Johnson used nine firearms stolen from Golden’s grandfather’s residence to fatally shoot four kids and a teacher in the Westside shooting in 1998, the grandfather was not punished. This is a condensed version of the information.