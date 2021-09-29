Parents in Pennsylvania would be able to opt out of school mask requirements under a new law.

The state Senate Education Committee approved a bill Tuesday that would allow parents to opt out of the governor’s school mask mandates.

Parents would be able to opt their children out of wearing a mask at school under the proposed legislation. It would also make it illegal for schools to divide kids into masked and unmasked groups or to exclude unmasked children from school-sponsored activities.

Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide mask mandate, which compels students, staff, and visitors at K-12 schools and child care facilities to wear masks indoors regardless of immunization status, prompted Republican lawmakers to introduce the measure.

Senator Judy Ward, the bill’s co-sponsor, remarked in a meeting of the Education Committee, “My office has been flooded with calls and letters from parents so outraged with the masking regulations from the Wolf administration and from our own school districts.”

On a party-line vote, the Senate Education Committee supported the bill. Before moving to Democratic Governor Wolf, who has stated that he opposes the plan, it would have to pass both the Senate and the House.

The bill would give parents and guardians the last say on whether or not kids wear masks at school, allowing them to overrule any face-covering order enforced by the state Agency of Health, a municipal health department, or a school board.

After most Pennsylvania school districts failed to apply their own mask rules and the Delta strain of the coronavirus produced a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Wolf stated a statewide order was needed.

Some school boards, as well as anti-mask parents and children, have passionately opposed the directive, claiming that masks limit breathing and cause other difficulties without scientific basis, and that the decision should be left to parents. Masking children in schools has been shown to limit COVID-19 transmission.

The original law only applied to mask demands enforced by state and municipal health officials, but it was amended on Tuesday to cover masking directives issued by a school board.

The effort was slammed by Wolf’s office.

"Rather than working on this useless legislation, the bill sponsors' efforts might better serve their constituents and the Commonwealth as a whole by focusing on raising vaccination rates within their legislative districts," Wolf's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said. "We urge Republicans to stop harming public health and instead focus on improving it."