Parents in Liverpool are frustrated because it is “impossible” to book family swimming lessons.

Due to government coronavirus restrictions, recreation centers still have a limited capacity, which means fewer slots are available to book.

According to one irritated mother, who spoke to the ECHO, “The booking system is ludicrous, with only a few spots available every Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

“I believe they are using Covid as an excuse to not offer up additional slots for children and families, as it is much easier to book with other councils. So much is being lost to our youngsters. Because it was the only family swimming session I could locate, I paid £35 for a 45-minute slot in a private swim centre in Waterloo. It was fantastic, but it was not a long-term solution.

“Swimming appears to be the number one issue in all the mom groups I’m in, and no one seems to be able to go.”

“Yes, it’s impossible [to plan a family swim session], according to another father.” No matter when you check, it’s always full.”

“Same here!” one mother added. I’ve never been able to get a reservation…”

Another parent commented: “I messaged them yesterday to see if there was a time I could take my four-year-old daughter after nursery (during school hours) the answer was no. There isn’t much else for her age group to do either.”

Finally, another father inquired, “Are they even open?” Despite the fact that the centre was open on Sunday, the pool at Garston Lifestyles was closed…”

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said that the pandemic has had a ‘considerable impact’ on the swimming provision they can offer, with limited access and increased sanitisation periods required each day.

They said: “With Covid-safe measures in place, we are currently operating at just over half of our normal capacity.

“The Lifestyles team are committed to providing access to pools where possible, and there are 57 family swim sessions available each week which need to be booked online and have proved to be extremely. Summary ends.