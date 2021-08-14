Parents in Georgia claim a school board member shared a video with false information about masks and vaccines.

Parents in Cobb County, Georgia, stated they just received an email from David Banks, a member of the school board, containing “misinformation” concerning vaccines and masks.

According to Channel 2 Action News on Saturday, Banks said in the email, which contained a video, “Listen to the actual truth about masks.”

In the video, Dr. Dan Stock of Indiana gives a presentation to the Mt. Vernon School Board in his home state. Stock contends that mask regulations and other COVID-related limitations are unsuccessful in his presentation.

Stock says, “We’re doing things that aren’t productive, and we’re getting our information from the State Board of Health and the CDC, who don’t care to read science before they do this.” “All respiratory viruses, including Coronavirus, are disseminated by aerosol particles small enough to pass through every mask.”

Stock also casts doubt on COVID immunizations, claiming that people have contracted the virus while being completely vaccinated, and that “there is no reason to treat any vaccinated person any differently than any unprotected person.”

“Let the medical profession speak,” Banks responded in an emailed statement to This website. He also included the anti-lockdown “Great Barrington Declaration,” a statement signed by many scientists and medical practitioners in October 2020 urging for a new approach to COVID-19 management.

When asked why he distributed this video to parents or if the school board had responded to complaints filed against him, Banks did not answer to This website.

“My answer to him was, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Alexandra Williams, one of the Cobb County parents who received his email, told Channel 2 Action News. Every day this week, I’ve been writing to the school board and the superintendent.”

According to the local TV station, Tracie Ellis, the mother of an immunocompromised high school student, expressed her displeasure with the video and questioned Banks’ care and concern for pupils.

This website has reached out to the school system and public health experts for comment, and we will update this article as soon as we receive a response.

According to Georgia State University public health expert Harry Heiman, the film is “intentionally and blatantly incorrect and deceptive.”

According to the TV station, the school district asked viewers to determine the video’s veracity for themselves.

“Like any Cobb resident, the comments were made. This is a condensed version of the information.