Parents in England have been warned about fake Covid vaccine letters that have been delivered to schools.

Following allegations of misinformation being sent to schools, NHS England’s medical director for Covid vaccination, Dr Jonathan Leach, has issued a warning to parents about fake Covid vaccine letters.

Three million UK children aged 12 to 15 are now eligible for their first vaccination as part of a campaign that began on September 20 and will mostly be provided in schools.

Some headteachers have apparently received letters containing a “consent checklist” with a fictitious NHS logo, which they are asked to share with their students.

Dr. Leach responded to a parent who published a “checklist” on Twitter, saying, “Just to confirm that this is not a valid NHS form.”

After ministers agreed to grant the age group a first jab, the UK Health Security Agency stated it was aware that certain schools had received campaign letters and emails containing “misinformation” about the vaccine program.

On Monday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stressed that vaccination is not mandated and remains a personal choice, but he chastised individuals who have harassed and intimidated school employees.

Mr Zahawi wrote in the Daily Telegraph, “As Education Secretary, I want teachers and kids to know that I will always stand up for them and combat harassment head on, so teachers can do their crucial work securely and children can get the education they deserve – regardless of vaccine choices.”