Parents have filed a lawsuit alleging that a teacher instructed students to wrap their child in a sheet and push them down the stairs.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of a former student at an Idaho middle school filed a complaint against the school district, alleging that a teacher instructed other students to wrap their kid in a sheet and throw her down a flight of concrete stairs.

The complaint was filed by Shane and Barbara Schaeffer in August against the Twin Falls School District in south-central Idaho and teacher Froylan Vargas. Vargas is charged with one count of negligence and recklessness, as well as one count of holding the district responsible for the instructor’s acts in November 2020, according to the lawsuit. Vargas allegedly captured a video of the encounter on his phone, according to the parents’ lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the parents’ toddler was so firmly wrapped in the sheet that she was unable to “stop her descent down the concrete stairs.” According to the lawsuit, the youngster suffered a traumatic brain injury, a scalp laceration that required four staples, concussion, whiplash, and a right knee injury during the incident.

The lawsuit claims that “the above-described incident and Plaintiffs’ injuries were directly and proximately caused by Defendants’ negligent/reckless behavior.”

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial with at least 12 members so that the parents can recover money from the defendants for medical bills and damages for their child’s pain and suffering.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The school system has asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed because it denies any wrongdoing. Others not under its authority, including the student, may have engaged in irresponsible behavior at South Hills Middle School, according to the report.

The students were reenacting incidents from literature or history for a class assignment in November, according to Brian Hilverda, a Twin Falls-based attorney representing the parents, according to the Times-News. He was unsure what event was being reenacted, he claimed.

The pupils were hesitant to do the project, but did so at Vargas’ request, according to Hilverda.

After then, the student’s mother picked her up from school and transported her to the hospital, according to Hilverda. He stated that the boy is still receiving medical treatment for his head damage.

According to Hilverda, the pupil returned to school, but then left to finish the school year elsewhere.

“She. This is a condensed version of the information.