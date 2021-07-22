Parents have been warned about the spread of the virus among youngsters who have Covid-like symptoms.

As infections have begun to surge out of season, health officials are reminding parents to be mindful of the indicators of respiratory ailments in young children.

Positive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) samples have climbed from 1.2 percent to 8.9 percent in the last five weeks, according to Public Health England (PHE) surveillance.

There were substantially fewer infections in younger people due to the various limitations in place last winter to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

This implies that many people will not have gained immunity, and there may be more instances this year than in a regular season, according to officials.

According to PHE, the majority of children’s illnesses will be minor, and they will recover quickly with rest and plenty of fluids.

Respiratory infections in young children are predicted to grow this summer and into the winter months, according to health officials, who added that the NHS is preparing for an increase in youngsters needing treatment.

RSV is a fairly common virus, and practically every child is affected by the time they reach the age of two.

RSV can induce a cough or cold in older children and adults.

Some infants under the age of two, particularly those born prematurely or with a heart issue, are more vulnerable to common illnesses like bronchiolitis, an inflammatory infection of the lower airways that can make breathing difficult.

Bronchitis has symptoms that are similar to a normal cold, but it can progress over a few days to include a high temperature of 37.8°C or higher (fever), a dry and persistent cough, difficulties feeding, and quick or noisy breathing (wheezing).

If parents see these signs or have any concerns, they should contact their doctor or dial NHS 111, according to officials.

If their infant is having trouble breathing, their tongue or lips are blue, or there are long pauses in their breathing, parents should call 999 for an ambulance.

“This winter, we expect levels of common seasonal illnesses such as cold and flu to increase as individuals mix more and fewer people will have built up natural immunity,” said Dr. Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE.

