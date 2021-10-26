Parents have been urged to keep track of their children this weekend or face a police visit.

Senior officials from Merseyside’s emergency services have warned that “deplorable” violence towards firefighters could prevent them from responding to critical events on Halloween.

The warning comes after eight fire officers were assaulted while responding to events around the region during last year’s Bonfire Night period.

The attacks “made no sense,” Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Peter Clark told The Washington Newsday.

After being ‘injected’ in a bar queue, a teen was tested for hepatitis B, syphilis, and HIV.

“It’s despicable behavior when somebody plan to attack our emergency service professionals,” he said.

“We work together with the Fire Service and the North West Ambulance Service to provide the best possible protection for them.”

“We normally coordinate our responses, so police officers will accompany firefighters to protect them as they perform their duties.”

“What this means is that we could have a fire engine and crew unable to attend more major incidents when life or property is in jeopardy,” Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Paul Kay told The Washington Newsday.

“We would always remind members of the public that these persons riding in fire trucks and driving police cars are part of our community and are here to assist us, assist you, and keep our town safe.”

The warnings come as Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service urge everyone to help keep communities safe throughout the Halloween and Bonfire Night holidays.

They’ve warned that anyone who engages in anti-social behavior can anticipate a prompt response, and that people should be aware of the impact such behavior can have on the most vulnerable.

According to Merseyside Police, incidences of criminal damage decreased by 29% last year compared to the same period in 2019 — while anti-social behavior incidents increased by 17%.

“We know the vast majority of young people respect other people and their property, but we also know that some of their behavior can go beyond fun, and the impact on others can be greater than those engaged realize,” Chief Inspector Clark stated.

“During Halloween, we shall retain a common-sense attitude and. “Summary concludes.”