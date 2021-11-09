Parents have been told that if their children use TikTok at school, the police may be contacted.

Councils have warned that children who make films for TikTok in the school playground risk being expelled or possibly penalized by the police.

After the growth of a variety of risky and perhaps illegal TikTok trends, the warning was issued.

According to the Daily Post, recent films published on the internet have motivated children to vandalize school bathrooms.

“Deck the halls and display your b***s” is the nasty moniker of a new December trend.

Other students have created false school TikTok accounts and posted offensive videos.

Councils are now warning parents that students are not allowed to shoot on school grounds without permission, nor are they allowed to upload unapproved short films in their school’s name.

Schools would “consider appropriate consequences for any learners who have filmed and uploaded inappropriate content involving school personnel and children while on school grounds,” according to letters given to some parents in North Wales.

Parents should also monitor their children’s cellphones and social media profiles.

According to the social media giant’s terms and conditions, the minimum age for a TikTok account is 13.