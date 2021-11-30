Parents have been instructed to pick up evacuated students at a secondary location, according to Oxford Live.

Due to an emergency situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, the school has been placed on lockdown.

WJBK reports that parents received an alert notifying them of a “active emergency” at the school.

The Sheriff’s Office of Oakland County is on the scene.

Oxford High School has requested that parents refrain from attending. WXYZ Detroit says that parents are encouraged to pick up evacuated pupils at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a secondary search is being conducted for any further victims.

According to the undersheriff, a suspect is in custody and there are several victims.

Police responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School, according to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe.

In an email, McCabe stated, “We have one suspected shooter in custody, along with a pistol.” “At this moment, we don’t believe there are any others.” There are “many victims,” ranging from four to six, he said, but no confirmed fatalities at this moment.